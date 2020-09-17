#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 17 September 2020
Advertisement

Here's which Dublin Bus routes are curtailed the most due to anti-social behaviour

Anti-social behaviour caused bus services to be curtailed 108 times last year. The figure for this year is already at 92.

By Sean Murray Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 10:44 AM
8 minutes ago 1,847 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5207033
File photo. Buses passing though College Green in Dublin city.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Buses passing though College Green in Dublin city.
File photo. Buses passing though College Green in Dublin city.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

DUBLIN BUS ROUTES have been curtailed a total of 92 times so far this year, an increase of over 30% on the same time last year.

The 40 bus route – which operates between Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and Charlestown Shopping Centre via the city centre – has been curtailed the most with 35 such instances so far this year.

Of these, 10 were in the last month, alone. 

The figures were released to Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West Mark Ward who described them as “shocking”, and said a number of the buses in his area have had to stop at certain times due to “vandals throwing stones and setting off fireworks at buses”. 

He said: “Enough is enough and I have had residents onto me who have been left waiting on buses or have been asked to leave the bus well before their desired stop. This is really affecting people of my community.”

In all of 2019, there were 108 instances where Dublin Bus routes were curtailed due to anti-social behaviour.

2019 bus The breakdown for 2019

The 27 bus route – which operates between Clare Hall and Jobstown – had the highest number of curtailments last year with 22. Already this year, the same route has had 21 curtailments.

In all of last year, the 40 had 21 curtailments but there have already been 35 such instances this year. The anti-social behaviour on this route has led to a recent spike in curtailments, with 29 occurrences since 1 July. 

The 13 – which operates from Harristown to Grange Castle – had 16 curtailments all of last year. So far this year, it has had 8.

2020 bus The breakdown for 2020 so far

Last year’s figures demonstrate the problem worsens during winter months before calming down in the summer. However, 15 instances in August 2020 compared to just six last year. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ward said more community gardaí are needed to combat the problem, particulary during the evening time.

“Dublin bus, gardaí and other community stakeholders need to come together to combat this problem,” he said.

“I am asking anybody involved in this anti-social behaviour to cop on and cease their attacks on our communities.

“At the end of the day the people who are affected by their actions are their own family, friends and neighbours.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie