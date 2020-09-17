Here's which Dublin Bus routes are curtailed the most due to anti-social behaviour

DUBLIN BUS ROUTES have been curtailed a total of 92 times so far this year, an increase of over 30% on the same time last year.

The 40 bus route – which operates between Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and Charlestown Shopping Centre via the city centre – has been curtailed the most with 35 such instances so far this year.

Of these, 10 were in the last month, alone.

The figures were released to Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West Mark Ward who described them as “shocking”, and said a number of the buses in his area have had to stop at certain times due to “vandals throwing stones and setting off fireworks at buses”.

He said: “Enough is enough and I have had residents onto me who have been left waiting on buses or have been asked to leave the bus well before their desired stop. This is really affecting people of my community.”

In all of 2019, there were 108 instances where Dublin Bus routes were curtailed due to anti-social behaviour.

The breakdown for 2019

The 27 bus route – which operates between Clare Hall and Jobstown – had the highest number of curtailments last year with 22. Already this year, the same route has had 21 curtailments.

In all of last year, the 40 had 21 curtailments but there have already been 35 such instances this year. The anti-social behaviour on this route has led to a recent spike in curtailments, with 29 occurrences since 1 July.

The 13 – which operates from Harristown to Grange Castle – had 16 curtailments all of last year. So far this year, it has had 8.

The breakdown for 2020 so far

Last year’s figures demonstrate the problem worsens during winter months before calming down in the summer. However, 15 instances in August 2020 compared to just six last year.

Ward said more community gardaí are needed to combat the problem, particulary during the evening time.

“Dublin bus, gardaí and other community stakeholders need to come together to combat this problem,” he said.

“I am asking anybody involved in this anti-social behaviour to cop on and cease their attacks on our communities.

“At the end of the day the people who are affected by their actions are their own family, friends and neighbours.”