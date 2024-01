A ROAD IS closed in South Dublin after a Dublin Bus was involved in a single-vehicle collision.

The incident, involving a 46A Dublin Bus, happened at around 4pm on the N11 in the Stillorgan area.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently attending the scene.

A spokesperson for Dublin Bus confirmed its chief inspectors are also at the scene.

Emergency services are currently attending the scene Paul Sherwood Paul Sherwood

The road has been closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí said no further information is currently available.