Dublin Bus is looking for a company to carry out drug and alcohol testing of employees

DUBLIN BUS HAS issued a tender for a company to carry out drug and alcohol tests on its employees.

The tender for a three-year contract states that the public transport company is looking for the tests to be carried out all of its facilities.

It specifies 13 different locations, including its garages, medical centre and head office in O’Connell Street where the company requires tests to be carried out, as well as on all roads in the capital and the greater Dublin area.

The company said it wishes to establish a contract which will provide ongoing service at these locations, and that it envisages that the following tests may be carried out:

Pre-employment testing;

Probable cause testing;

Reasonable suspicion testing;

Periodic testing;

Random testing;

Testing on return from treatment;

Testing related to transfer or promotion;

Voluntary testing.

The successful contractor will carry out laboratory analysis and quality control and assurances, which will have to conform to the European Laboratory Guidelines “for legally defensible workplace drug testing”.

In addition, the company will be required to produce service reports to designated Dublin Bus personnel, and it is intended that there will be an option to extend the contract for two more periods of 12 months.

It is the third time Dublin Bus issued a tender for this type of contract, going back to the company’s introduction of drug and alcohol testing in 2008.

In a statement, the company said its policies ensure that all of its employees are aware of their responsibilities under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005.

A spokesman added: “Dublin Bus carries out regular reviews of the policy so the company meets all its duties under health and safety legislation which this current procurement process will ensure.”