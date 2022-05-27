Bus Connects launches new 24-hour service serving north Dublin

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority, Dublin Bus, and Go-Ahead Ireland have launched the third phase of the new BusConnects network for Dublin, as part of Transport for Ireland.

This phase comes into effect on 29 May, and includes two new orbital routes: the N4 and N6.

These routes will provide fast and frequent bus services between communities across north Dublin, without requiring customers to travel into the city centre, according to a statement from the NTA.

It added: “They represent a very significant improvement and enhancement of the existing 17a.”

Go-Ahead Ireland will run the N6 route, linking Finglas and Howth Junction, via Beaumont Hospital.

N4, which will be operated by Dublin Bus, will connect Blanchardstown Shopping Centre with the Point Village, via Finglas and Dublin City University, 24 hours a day.

There is a 10-minute frequency on both the N4 and N6 at most times on weekdays and Saturdays, with lower frequencies on Sundays.

An interchange bus stop to allow customers to transfer between the N4 and N6 has been installed in Finglas Village.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD said: “These new services will better connect areas in the north of the city. They will provide an easy, accessible, and more sustainable way for people to travel from Howth to Blanchardstown and into the Point and the North Quays in the city centre.”

The new phase of the network will provide communities with increased frequency and also a night service offering commuters 24-hour bus connections, he said.

“This will enable more commuters to rely on public transport for all their needs and further reduce the need for cars on our roads.”

Anne Graham CEO of the NTA said: “Passenger numbers on Phase 1 services – the H-Spine and related services introduced in July 2021 – are running at 22% ahead of background growth on bus passenger numbers. The figure for Phase 2 – the C-Spine and related services introduced in November 2021 – is 12%.”

It’s clear that the new network is persuading more and more people to use the bus, she said.

Ray Coyne, CEO of Dublin Bus said: “Today is a very positive day for Dublin Bus and our customers. The launch of the new N4 route will provide people across west and north Dublin with 24-hour direct access to the docklands and key parts of the city’s business district.”

The N4 will be the sixth 24-hour Dublin Bus service, and the introduction of the N4 and other orbitals will also help to increase growth in public transport usage, he said, as well as “combating climate change and mitigating congestion by making bus services a better, quicker and more reliable option”.