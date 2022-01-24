#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 24 January 2022
The Dublin Bus Nitelink service will recommence this Friday

The services were cancelled indefinitely in mid-December as Covid-19 restrictions were reimposed.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 24 Jan 2022, 4:49 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DUBLIN BUS has announced its Nitelink service will recommence this Friday. 

The Nitelink service runs on weekend nights.

At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Dublin Bus suspended the Nitelink service, though three other 24/7 routes in the regular schedule remained operational.

The Nitelink buses then returned in October alongside the reopening of nightclubs and late bars.

However, the service was cancelled indefinitely in mid-December as Covid-19 restrictions were reimposed. 

Dublin Bus has confirmed today that the Nitelink buses will recommence operation from this Friday, 28 January. 

This comes as Covid-19 restrictions eased significantly over the weekend. 

The service will provide late night buses on weekend nights across 13 routes in the Greater Dublin Area. This will complement the seven existing 24-hour services which are currently in operation seven days a week. 

“The confirmation from Dublin Bus today is a big relief to many people,” Dublin City Councillor Colm O’Rourke said. 

“The return of the service will play a part in helping the nighttime economy of Dublin City recover, which is so important,” O’Rourke said. 

“I am confident that the economy of our capital city will bounce back and measures like this are a step in the right direction.” 

Hayley Halpin
