Friday 18 June 2021
Dublin Bus passenger attacked with punches to head and body during row over face masks

A man has been charged with assault after causing harm to the passenger.

By Tom Tuite Friday 18 Jun 2021, 1:37 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5470777
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A DUBLIN BUS passenger was attacked with punches to his head and body during a row about face masks, a court has heard.

Patrick Stokes, 19, of Little Britain Street, Dublin 7, was charged with assault causing harm to the man on 10 October last.

Dublin District Court heard the victim was a passenger on the number 15 bus. The accused and another male got on at the Malahide Road, and there was a disagreement about wearing face masks.

The court sergeant Niall Murphy said the complainant was punched in the face and “a number of times to the body”.

Judge Treasa Kelly accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the district court.

An order for disclosure of prosecution evidence including CCTV footage and statements was made.

The case was adjourned until a date in July for a plea to be indicated.

Tom Tuite

