Poll: Should the privatisation of Irish bus services continue?

Go Ahead took over some Dublin Bus routes.

THE PRIVATISATION OF parts of Dublin’s bus network initially proved controversial. Now, British-owned firm Go-Ahead, which won a contract in 2017 to run 24 routes previously operated by Dublin Bus, has been criticised for failing to meet its targets.

Almost half of services operated by the company have so far failed to meet punctuality targets set out in the company’s contract with the National Transport Authority.

Figures obtained by TheJournal.ie also show the NTA received more than 4,000 complaints in relation to Go-Ahead since the start of the year, almost half of which related to late services or buses failing to show up.

Go-Ahead is now set to be fined more than €30,000 for the failings.

The problems have sparked concerns over privatisation and what it means for the future of Irish transport.

“It confirms our worst fears about privatisation, and the government should review the decision to put these routes out to tender,” People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett said.

So what do you think? Should privatisation of Ireland’s bus services continue?

