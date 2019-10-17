This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 17 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should the privatisation of Irish bus services continue?

British bus firm Go Ahead has failed to meet the targets agreed with the National Transport Authority.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 17 Oct 2019, 8:52 AM
21 minutes ago 1,527 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4854905
Go Ahead took over some Dublin Bus routes.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Go Ahead took over some Dublin Bus routes.
Go Ahead took over some Dublin Bus routes.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE PRIVATISATION OF parts of Dublin’s bus network initially proved controversial. Now, British-owned firm Go-Ahead, which won a contract in 2017 to run 24 routes previously operated by Dublin Bus, has been criticised for failing to meet its targets. 

Almost half of services operated by the company have so far failed to meet punctuality targets set out in the company’s contract with the National Transport Authority. 

Figures obtained by TheJournal.ie also show the NTA received more than 4,000 complaints in relation to Go-Ahead since the start of the year, almost half of which related to late services or buses failing to show up.

Go-Ahead is now set to be fined more than €30,000 for the failings. 

The problems have sparked concerns over privatisation and what it means for the future of Irish transport.

“It confirms our worst fears about privatisation, and the government should review the decision to put these routes out to tender,” People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett said. 

So what do you think? Should privatisation of Ireland’s bus services continue?


Poll Results:

No (260)
Yes (112)
I don't know (20)



  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie