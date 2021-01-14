Reduced timetables to be implemented by bus operators in Dublin

REDUCED TIMETABLES ARE to be implemented for subsidised bus services in Dublin from next Monday.

Dublin Bus will be operating at 80% of current weekday levels from next Monday, while Go-Ahead Ireland will reduce their timetables to 80% of current capacity on 25 January.

While timetables will be reduced, routes will maintain the same operation hours as before.

According to the National Transport Authority (NTA), this reduction in the number of buses running is due to the reduced demand due to current Covid-19 restrictions.

“The revised schedules reflect reduced demand levels under the current Covid restrictions and will ensure service continuity and resilience for essential workers and carers who must travel,” said the NTA in a statement.

The NTA has said that passenger numbers are down by 80% compared to the same time last year.

Dublin Bus has said that they will be operating on an “enhanced Saturday schedule” on weekdays. Both Nitelink and Airlink will not be in operation until further notice.

Despite the reduced timetable, the NTA says that all bus services will still be able to meet the 25% occupancy required under Level 5.

“NTA and the transport operators are confident that the Level 5 requirement to operate each service at 25% passenger capacity will continue to be met under the new timetables.

With these new schedules the operators will be in a position to ensure the ongoing reliable continuity of services in the context of high national rates of Covid.

Public transport was first reduced in April 2020 during the first wave, and services were restored to normal operations in June.

According to the NTA, the new timetables are in line with timetables from last April.

There are also no changes planned to any Bus Éireann routes currently, and Go-Ahead commuter services along the Kildare corridor will remain unchanged.

A reduction in peak services for the Luas is also planned while Iarnrod Éireann has already implemented a revised timetable.

A full list of the timetable changes for Dublin Bus can be found here.