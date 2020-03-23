This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 23 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin businesses who need to defer rate payments advised to contact council

Businesses had been asking that rates be waived, rather than deferred, to help them stay afloat.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 23 Mar 2020, 2:13 PM
11 minutes ago 818 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5054784
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

STRUGGLING SMALLER BUSINESSES in Dublin city are being encouraged to contact Dublin City Council for support.  

Ratepayers are encouraged to get in contact about deferring rate payments and restructuring payment plans when needed. They will be treated “sympathetically”, the council said. 

“Ratepayers should contact their rate collector to discuss the matter and agree an appropriate arrangement in these unprecedented circumstances,” said Kathy Quinn, head of finance with Dublin City Council.

Businesses had been asking that those rates be waived, rather than deferred, to help them stay afloat.

Any occupied non-domestic property must pay a commercial rates charge annually to Dublin City Council. 

In a statement, the council said its rates office will “work with” small and medium sizes businesses who have been financially impacted by Covid-19. 

Businesses that can continue to pay their outstanding rates are advised to continue to do so.

“Those that are in a position to discharge their rate payments early are also encouraged to do so in order to support the provision of City Council services,” the council said. 

New data from Dublin Town, a group representing businesses in the city, said that most customer-facing businesses in the city are now closed, except some essential retail services.  

Footfall in Dublin city dropped by 65.8% between last Monday and yesterday, according to Dublin Town. 

Last week, Dublin City Council’s Chief Executive Owen Keegan said that some Dublin businesses can pay their commercial property rates, and should continue to during the Covid-19 shutdown.  

Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, President of the Irish Hotels Federation, had described proposals to defer rates payments as “wholly inadequate” and a futile exercise.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie