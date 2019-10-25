Gardaí seize €500,000 in cash in north Dublin searches

GARDAÍ TARGETING AN international organised crime group have seized a large sum of cash following searches in north Dublin.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out the searches earlier today.

Cash in excess of €500,000 was seized as part of the operation.

A 60-year-old man was arrested for an offence under the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 1996.

He is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Finglas Garda Station.