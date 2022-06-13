#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 13 June 2022
Advertisement

Dublin declared an 'LGBTIQ+ Freedom Zone' by city council

It follows the European Parliament’s declaration last year that the EU was to be an LGBTIQ+ Freedom Zone.

By Emer Moreau Monday 13 Jun 2022, 8:38 PM
52 minutes ago 4,554 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5789928
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has voted to make Dublin City an LGBTIQ+ Freedom Zone, meaning it has committed to policies promoting and protecting LGBTQI+ rights, as well as explicitly sanctioning structural discrimination mechanisms.

It follows the European Parliament’s declaration last year that the EU was to be an LGBTQI+ Freedom Zone.

The DCC motion also condemned the action of the Polish and Hungarian governments against LGBTQI+ rights.

The motion also committed the council to continue to fly the Rainbow flag on the City Hall for one week during Pride Month.

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland said: “Dublin City is a beautifully diverse city and declaring it a LGBTIQ+ Freedom Zone this evening sends out a strong motion of support, inclusion and respect for our LGBTIQ+ community.

“As a city we must ensure we promote and protect LGBTIQ+ rights and protections to create a safe and equal environment, we must celebrate diversity and we most show ourselves to be a strong ally of that diversity.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The motion was proposed by Cllr Dermot Lacey at the Dublin City Protocol Committee last autumn and was fully supported. Cllr Lacey said this evening: “Dublin has become a more inclusive city in recent years but sadly also in recent months we have seen appalling examples of homophobia and violence.

“This motion is but a step in trying to build on the best values of Irish people and hopefully will enable the continued building of a more inclusive Dublin for all.”

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie