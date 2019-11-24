Dublin City Council considers re-trial of street recycling bins

PEDESTRIANS IN DUBLIN could be given another opportunity to recycle on-the-go from next year with Dublin City Council considering a re-trial of on-street recycling bins.

The first meeting of the council’s Climate Change, Environment and Energy next week will unveil plans to trial segregated street bins in certain parts of the city as part of its latest litter management plan.

The council previously trialed the idea at two city centre locations in 2018, but the move proved unsuccessful because of cross-contamination in the three segregated sections, for paper, plastic and aluminium cans.

It is hoped that the move will encourage recycling at street level from members of the public, and a pilot programme is currently being developed in partnership with industry and a number of NGOs.

The council envisages trialing the new measure before next summer, although the locations where it would do so have not yet been identified.

Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon told TheJournal.ie that the idea was still in its early stages, but had already proven a success in other cities.

“We’ve seen this elsewhere so hopefully it can work here,” he said. “It’s the first meeting of the committee next week, so we’ll see what happens then.”