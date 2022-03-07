#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 7 March 2022
Dublin City Council to fly Ukrainian flags in various locations in show of support

The Samuel Beckett Bridge will also display the Ukrainian flag each night.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 7 Mar 2022, 2:41 PM
8 minutes ago 245 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5703489
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE UKRAINIAN FLAG is to fly over Dublin’s Mansion House for two weeks. 

Dublin City Council has today announced a variety of displays to show support for the Ukrainian people. 

From today, 100 lamp-post banners in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow, will be erected throughout the city-centre along the route of the St Patrick’s Day parade.  

The Samuel Beckett Bridge will also display the Ukrainian flag each night.  

The Ukrainian flag will fly from the Mansion House for a period of two weeks starting today.   

Dublin City Council will also fly two Ukrainian flags on O’Connell Bridge, one on Butt Bridge, and one on Capel Street Bridge for St Patrick’s Day.  

This evening, members of Dublin City Council will hold a vigil outside the Mansion House from 5.45pm prior to the City Council meeting.   

Dublin City Council said it is proud to support the people of Ukraine. 

“Like all people who live by democratic principles I have been shocked and appalled at the horrific scenes coming from Ukraine,” said the Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland.

“It defies everything we believe in that Russia has mounted this completely unwarranted destructive invasion and annihilation of a peaceful neighbour,” Gilliland said.

“I am calling on the people of Dublin to do whatever they can to help and support our Ukrainian friends, be that in the form of financial donations to organisations working on the ground or just displaying the Ukrainian colours as a show of solidarity.”

