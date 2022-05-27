#Open journalism No news is bad news

Two people hospitalised after pedestrian hit by motorcyclist in Dublin city centre

The incident occured on Amiens Street at approximately 1.20pm this afternoon

By Tadgh McNally Friday 27 May 2022, 6:05 PM
10 minutes ago 1,158 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
TWO PEOPLE HAVE been hospitalised following a collision in Dublin city centre earlier this afternoon.

The incident, which occurred on Amiens Street at approximately 1.20pm this afternoon, involved both a pedestrian and a motorcyclist.

The female pedestrian has since been taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, where her condition is being described as serious.

The motorcyclist, a man, has also been taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment. His injuries are understood to be non-life-threatening.

Gardaí remain at the scene of the collision and have closed off Amiens Street between the junctions of Talbot Street and Sheriff Street. Talbot Street is currently closed to traffic, with parts of Sheriff Street also closed.

The scene of the crash is currently being preserved and Gardaí have said that investigations remain ongoing.

Tadgh McNally
