#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Friday 24 June 2022
Advertisement

Dublin City Council to ramp up night-time power washing of streets

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland said that the power-washing schedule has not always been fully met since footfall in the city centre increased.

By Emer Moreau Friday 24 Jun 2022, 3:05 PM
1 hour ago 4,386 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5799093
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is to ramp up night-time power washing of central streets, following increased footfall.

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland conceded that the deep-cleaning schedule is not always met to ensure the streets are adequately washed.

In addition, she told The Journal, sparse rainfall during the summer months can mean that streets need to be washed more frequently.

Gilliland met Dublin City Council Chief Executive Owen Keegan today to make a case for giving additional resources to the night-time cleaning rota.

“We are lacking in this area, and we have to take immediate action because it’s not doing the reputation of the city any good.”

She added that the council will work on improving the management of commercial waste, particularly bags of food waste that can attract seagulls.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

When asked whether there was a littering problem in the city, the Lord Mayor said that “most people will dispose of their litter in a responsible manner”, but there are some people who just won’t use a litter bin.

“Unfortunately there are people out there that have no respect for our environments and for their city – very few of them, but they’re there. And it’s very visible.”

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie