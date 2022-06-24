Dublin City Council to ramp up night-time power washing of streets

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL is to ramp up night-time power washing of central streets, following increased footfall.

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland conceded that the deep-cleaning schedule is not always met to ensure the streets are adequately washed.

In addition, she told The Journal, sparse rainfall during the summer months can mean that streets need to be washed more frequently.

Gilliland met Dublin City Council Chief Executive Owen Keegan today to make a case for giving additional resources to the night-time cleaning rota.

“We are lacking in this area, and we have to take immediate action because it’s not doing the reputation of the city any good.”

She added that the council will work on improving the management of commercial waste, particularly bags of food waste that can attract seagulls.

When asked whether there was a littering problem in the city, the Lord Mayor said that “most people will dispose of their litter in a responsible manner”, but there are some people who just won’t use a litter bin.

“Unfortunately there are people out there that have no respect for our environments and for their city – very few of them, but they’re there. And it’s very visible.”