This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin councillors approve cost-rental affordable housing scheme

The scheme was approved at the council’s final monthly meeting this evening.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 13 May 2019, 10:46 PM
11 minutes ago 1,215 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4633313
Social Housing (file photo)
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Social Housing (file photo)
Social Housing (file photo)
Image: Rollingnews.ie

DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLORS have voted to approve a new affordable housing scheme for individuals who fall over the threshold for social housing.

Councillors voted to approve the introduction of the new scheme at City Hall during the council’s final monthly meeting of its current cycle this evening.

The proposal was put to them via an emergency motion from independent councillors Mannix Flynn and Cieran Perry and Sinn Féin’s Seamus McGrattan.

Under the scheme, tenants who fall above the threshold for social housing, but who are unable to afford a mortgage, pay rent for houses built on council land that meets the cost of construction.

The move is designed to prevent developers and landlords from entering the market for profit, and links rents to the income of tenants – known as the ‘Vienna Model’ of housing.

As part of the motion, the council will support the introduction of two cost-rental developments in Inchicore and Ballymun.

It will also promote the expansion of the model on council lands, and advocate for the developments of cost rental housing on state-owned lands.

The houses involved in the scheme have yet to be built, and the council will begin to decide how to allocate the housing once it is completed.

Concerns had been raised that the model could discriminate against those who had left Dublin, with suggestions that they would be punished by being pushed down the priority list after leaving the county because of high rents.

However, the motion was unanimously passed by councillors this evening.

Similar motions approving affordable housing were also passed at monthly meetings of Fingal County Council and Dun Laoighaire-Rathdown County Council today, while South Dublin County Council approved a motion on the matter earlier this month.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie