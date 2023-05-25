Advertisement

Thursday 25 May 2023
# Water Outage
Major water outage across parts of Dublin due to burst water main
Repairs are expected to be completed by 10am tomorrow.
23 minutes ago

IRISH WATER IS working to restore supply to water in many parts of Dublin city centre and surrounding areas following a burst to a high-pressure water main. 

The utility said dedicated water services crews are onsite working on repairs and “every effort is being made to reduce the impact on homes and businesses and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible”.

Crews are also reconfiguring the network to maintain customers’ supplies where possible.

However, Irish Water said the repairs are complex due to the location of the dig and the presence of other underground services. 

Repairs are expected to be completed by 10am tomorrow. 

Customers in the following areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure and/or water outages until works are completed:

  • Dolphins Barn
  • Harolds Cross
  • Kilmainham
  • Fleet Street
  • Brunswich Street
  • The Liberties
  • Gardener Street
  • Dorset Street
  • Drumcondra
  • Whitehall
  • Artane
  • Coolock
  • Beaumont
  • Fairview
  • Raheny
  • Clontarf
  • Killester
  • Home Farm
  • Surrounding areas

Typically it takes two to three hours following restoration time for water to refill the networks and normal supply to be fully restored.  

“The repairs are being conducted as quickly and as efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to homes and businesses and restore water for all customers,” Joe O’Reilly of Irish Water said. 

“We understand the inconvenience an unplanned outage can have and we appreciate your patience as we work to return normal water supply as quickly as possible,” he said. 

Irish Water said it “understands the inconvenience when an unplanned outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers”.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
