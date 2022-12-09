Dublin City Council canteen closed after food inspectors find live rodent and greasy walls

THE CANTEEN AT the Dublin City Council civic offices on Fishamble Street was served a closure order last month due to evidence of a live rodent being found in the kitchen, which was judged to be left in an unclean condition.

The canteen, which is operated by Baxter Storey Ireland Limited, was closed by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland on 14 November and it reopened after the pest control issues were addressed a few days later.

The inspecting officer who ordered the closure informed the canteen owners that they were closing the premises because “a live rodent was noted through a hole in the wall… in the food preparation area of the main kitchen.”

The officer further emphasised that mice droppings and urine can “transmit salmonella and other pathogenic bacteria to food, likely to render the food unfit for human consumption.”

The report further stated that the premises was in an “unclean condition” with food debris and “grease embedded on equipment and surfaces including the floors and walls.”

The officer noted that there was a lack of adequate pest control measures in place.

The canteen was reopened later in the month after the concerns raised by the officer were addressed.

Seven food businesses in total were served closure orders last month.

Co Donegal restaurant Waterfront Diner was ordered to close as a dead mouse was found in a trap underneath shelving use for storing food and equipment at the rear of the kitchen, and fresh droppings were also found in the area.

The Wasabi Sushi Bar in the Strand Centre in Dublin was ordered to stop serving sushi and sashimi as there was no washbasin, materials for washing hands, and foodhandlers weren’t washing their hands during preparation.

Part of Grandon’s Centra Sallybrook in Cork was ordered to close as there was evidence of rodent interference to food and food packaging in the first floor storeroom.

The Chef Thai & Chinese Takeaway in the Coolmine Industrial Estate in Dublin was ordered to close due to evidence of present rodent activity and pest proofing issues.

Pizza Max on Dublin’s Talbot Street was served a closure order due to evidence of persistent and heavy rodent activity throughout the kitchen as well as an accumulation of mouse droppings.

Lastly, Brambles Deli Café in Co Wexford was served a closure order, but it is currently under appeal.

All of these closure orders have now been lifted as the food businesses have resolved the outstanding issues to the satisfaction of the FSAI.