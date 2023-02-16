Four people due in court today charged in relation to €2.8 million cocaine seizure

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED following the seizure of €2.8 milion worth of cocaine in Dublin have been charged.
Gardaí searched a business premises in the Long Mile Road area of Dublin and forty kilos of cocaine with a street value of around €2.8 million were seized.
