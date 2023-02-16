Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 16 February 2023 Dublin: 9°C
Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
# Charged
Four people due in court today charged in relation to €2.8 million cocaine seizure
Gardaí made the seizure on Tuesday.
826
0
16 minutes ago

FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED following the seizure of €2.8 milion worth of cocaine in Dublin have been charged. 

Gardaí searched a business premises in the Long Mile Road area of Dublin and forty kilos of cocaine with a street value of around €2.8 million were seized.

The four, three men and one woman, are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin, this morning.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags