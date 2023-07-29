Dublin book All-Ireland final date with Kerry after 12-point win over Cork

Dublin 2-19

Cork 0-13

DUBLIN HAVE STORMED into the All-Ireland final with a convincing win over Cork which sees them book a date with Kerry in Croke Park.

Goals from Hannah Tyrrell and Carla Rowe, along with Jennifer Dunne’s 0-4 helped build the foundations of Dublin’s win. Abby Shiels also kept her net clean with a series of impressive saves to stop Cork from creating any real momentum throughout.

The opening quarter belonged to Dublin, putting seven points on the board, six of which came from play. Hannah Tyrrell added a free to help set the tone of the evening in Thurles. Cork were reliant on Doireann O’Sullivan’s three frees to stay in touch as they struggled to cut through Dublin lines.

A Tyrrell point from play along with a high-rising effort from Jodi Egan pushed Dublin five points clear before a bizarre goal chance was almost squandered through overcooking. Tyrrell started the move after intercepting possession and sprinted through unopposed.

Jennifer Dunne, who already had three points to her credit at this point, raced in with her and created a two-on-one scenario. Overpassing between the two almost resulted in Tyrrell’s palmed effort being ruled out for a square ball. But after consulting with his umpires, referee Jonathan Murphy declared the goal valid.

Cork were slipping out of the contest at this point as Katie Quirke offered her side a breath of respite with a badly needed point. Dublin continued to bombard, racking up wides as well as points to underline their dominance.

Ciara O’Sullivan pointed for Cork before a mistake in the Dublin defence almost gifted a goal to Cork. Goalkeeper Abby Shiels handled the ball on the ground while trying to clear the ball resulting in a free. O’Sullivan tapped over for her fifth free to leave the half-time scoreline reading Dublin 1-10 Cork 0-7 as the rain started to fall in blankets.

Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Ciara O'Sullivan on the ball for Cork. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

Cork went on the search for a goal at the start of the second half, as Doireann O’Sullivan tried to link up with Daire Kiely but a Dublin hand got to the ball first.

Aoife Healy and substitute Ellen Gribben swapped scores as Kate Sullivan tried to charge through for a goal, only for her shot to be blocked out for a ’45.

Cork hunted for goals persistently but could only get returns from O’Sullivan’s frees along with contributions from Daire Kiely and Orlaith Cahalane. Cahalane was taken off with an injury, which will be a concern for her camogie boss Matthew Towmey ahead of the All-Ireland final against Waterford.

Carla Rowe’s goal buried Cork’s cause completely while Jennifer Dunne’s palmed effort to the net was ruled out for a square ball.

It mattered little however, as Mick Bohan’s side advanced to book an All-Ireland final meeting with Kerry on 13 August.

Scorers for Dublin: Jennifer Dunne [0-4], Hannah Tyrrell [1-2, 1f], Niamh Donlon [0-1], Orlagh Nolan [0-3], Carla Rowe [1-2], Jodi Egan [0-1], Kate Sullivan [0-1], Ellen Gribben [0-2], Lauren Magee [0-2], Sinéad Wylde [0-1]

Scorers for Cork: Doireann O’Sullivan [0-8, 8f], Ciara O’Sullivan [0-1], Katie Quirke [0-1], Daire Kiely [0-1], Aoife Healy [0-1], Orlaith Cahalane [0-1]

Dublin

1. Abby Shiels [Lucan Sarsfields]

2. Niamh Crowley [Fingallians], 3. Leah Caffrey [Na Fianna], Aoife Kane [Kilmacud Crokes],

5. Lauren Magee [Kilmacud Crokes], 6. Martha Byrne [Cuala], 20. Niamh Donlon [St Oliver Plunketts ER]

8. Eilish O’Dowd [Na Fianna], 9. Jennifer Dunne [Cuala].

10. Caoimhe O’Connor [Clontarf], 11. Orlagh Nolan [Balinteer St Johns], 12. Kate Sullivan [St Sylvester's]

13. Hannah Tyrrell [Na Fianna], 14. Carla Rowe [Clann Mhuire], Jodi Egan [Foxrock Cabinteely]

Subs:

7. Ellen Gribben [St Brigid's] for Egan [HT]

23. Niamh Hetherton [Clontarf] for Donlon [38 mins]

21. Chloe Darby [Parnells] for Crowley [48 mins Temporary]

24. Sinéad Aherne [St Sylvester's] for Sullivan [54 mins]

5. Sinéad Wylde [Cuala] for Tyrrell [56 mins]

21. Chloe Darby [Parnells] for O’Connor [59 mins]

Cork

1. Meabh O’Sullivan [Mourneabbey]

2. Melissa Duggan [Doheny's], 3. Eimear Meaney [Mourneabbey], 4. Róisín Phelan [Aghada]

5. Anna Ryan [Mourneabbey], 6. Shauna Kelly [Araglen Desmonds Buí], 7. Aoife Healy [Cloyne]

8. Máire O’Callaghan [Mourneabbey], 9. Hannah Looney [Aghada]

10. Daire Kiely [Valley Rovers], 11. Ciara O’Sullivan [Mourneabbey], 17. Katie Quirke [Bride Rovers]

13. Libby Coppinger [St Colum's], 14. Doireann O’Sullivan [Mourneabbey], 15. Emma Cleary [Éire Óg]

Subs:

18. Laura O’Mahony [O'Donovan Rossa] for Kelly [HT]

19. Orlaith Cahalane [Éire Óg] for Cleary [HT]

20. Laura Fitzgerald [Mourneabbey] for Cahalane [48 mins]

21. Dara Kiniry [Lisgoold] for Ryan [48 mins]

22. Abigail Ring [Cloyne] for D O’Sullivan [56 mins]

Referee: Jonathan Murphy [Carlow]

