Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 25 October 2022
Advertisement

Prosecution for developers who demolished 1916 O'Rahilly house to be 'resolved'

The house was bulldozed in September 2020 to use the site for a 12-storey apartment and hotel development

7 minutes ago 517 Views 0 Comments
40 Herbert Park, Dublin, before its demolition
40 Herbert Park, Dublin, before its demolition
Image: LEAH FARRELL, RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL’S (DCC) prosecution of developers for “unauthorised demolition” of the former home of 1916 Rising leader Michael Joseph O’Rahilly is to be “resolved”, a court has heard.

The council initiated prosecution in Dublin District Court over the levelling of 40 Herbert Park, once home to “The O’Rahilly”, the only leader killed in the fighting.

Builders bulldozed the house in September 2020 to use the site for a 12-storey apartment and hotel development.

Derryroe Ltd, operated by the McSharry and Kennedy families, who have the Herbert Park Hotel, was granted permission by An Bord Pleanala for the demolition and redevelopment scheme.

However, the prosecution at Dublin District Court is for the “unauthorised demolition” of the O’Rahilly House.

It was listed again today after delays due to related planning issues before the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

DCC solicitor Michael Quinlan told Judge Anthony Halpin that it had been agreed to adjourn the case until 22 November and “it will be resolved on that date”.

He added that “a course of action is being taken”.

Residents opposed to the development claim the site was significant in Irish history.

The house, built after the 1907 Exhibition, featured in forming the Irish Volunteers and planning the 1916 Easter Rising.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie