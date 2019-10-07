Pensioner (80s) sent for trial on sexual assault charges

A DUBLIN PENSIONER, aged in his eighties, has been sent forward trial on sexual assault charges.

The offences allegedly occurred in Dublin over a 12-month period beteween 2012 and 2013.

The accused cannot be named for legal reasons.

The man, who is in his early eighties, was charged with sexual assault of a female at an unknown location on dates between November 2012 and 1 January, 2013; from July until September 2012; between March and May 2013; and from September until November 2012.

He was also charged with two more counts of sexual assault of the same complainant at a house in north Dublin between January and March, and from May until the start of July 2013.

The man was served with a book of evidence at Dublin District Court. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) consented to a return for trial on indictment.

Judge Bryan Smyth made an order sending him forward for trial at the the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing in November.

Legal aid was granted after the judge was told the man was in receipt of a pension, and a statement of his means was handed in to court.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.