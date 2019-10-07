This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 7 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pensioner (80s) sent for trial on sexual assault charges

The offences allegedly occurred over a 12-month period between 2012 and 2013.

By Tom Tuite Monday 7 Oct 2019, 3:46 PM
45 minutes ago 3,802 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4840805
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A DUBLIN PENSIONER, aged in his eighties, has been sent forward trial on sexual assault charges.

The offences allegedly occurred in Dublin over a 12-month period beteween 2012 and 2013.

The accused cannot be named for legal reasons.

The man, who is in his early eighties, was charged with sexual assault of a female at an unknown location on dates between November 2012 and 1 January, 2013; from July until September 2012; between March and May 2013; and from September until November 2012.

He was also charged with two more counts of sexual assault of the same complainant at a house in north Dublin between January and March, and from May until the start of July 2013.

The man was served with a book of evidence at Dublin District Court. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) consented to a return for trial on indictment.

Judge Bryan Smyth made an order sending him forward for trial at the the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court where he will face his next hearing in November.

Legal aid was granted after the judge was told the man was in receipt of a pension, and a statement of his means was handed in to court.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie