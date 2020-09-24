Health Minister says Dublin's Covid-19 figures 'beginning to stabilise'

THE HEALTH MINISTER has said Dublin’s Covid-19 figures are beginning to stabilise.

Speaking to RTÉ’s News at One today, Minister Stephen Donnelly said Dublin’s 14-day incidence had come down to 73 per 100,000.

“Essentially what that means is Dublin looks like it’s beginning to stabilise, that’s what we want to see around the rest of the country as well.

“Remember when we brought the measures in in Kildare, Laois and Offaly, they were brought in quickly and the communities in Kildare, Laois and Offaly did exactly what they needed to do.

“And in a very short period of time we saw the rates fall back down again. That’s what we want to see in Dublin, that’s what I want to see in every county.”

This evening health officials reported 324 new cases of Covid-19 in the country and three additional deaths of patients. There are 167 new cases in Dublin.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The minister said the current situation requires a “collective effort” from everyone in every county. Cabinet met this evening and the Taoiseach has announced Donegal is to move to Level 3 of the Living with Covid plan.

According to the latest data from Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HPSC), Donegal’s 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate of 122.5 per 100,000 population is second only to Dublin.