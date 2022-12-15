Dublin critics name An Cailín Ciúin as Best Film of the year

AN CAILÍN CIÚIN has been named the Best Film of 2022 by the Dublin Film Critics Circle, the first time the body has awarded the top prize to an Irish film.

The Dublin Film Critics Circle has announced the winners of its poll for the best films of 2022, with categories marking the best work from directing and acting to screenplays and documentaries.

An Cailín Ciúin, which was adapted from Irish author Claire Keegan’s story Foster, premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and has been selected as the Irish submission to the Oscars for Best International Feature.

Aleisha Weir, the young Irish star in the Matilda The Musical film, won best Irish Breakthrough.

The Dublin Film Critics Circle holds a vote each year among professional critics in the capital city on their favourite films and professional contributions. The critics include The Journal Assistant News Editor Aoife Barry.

Runners-up in the Best Film category included Aftersun, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Charlotte Wells won Best Director for Aftersun, followed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Colm Bairéad (An Cailín Ciúin).

The award for Best Documentary went to Moonage Daydream, with Nothing Compares and Lyra also winning favour among critics.

Colin Farrell was named Best Actor for The Banshees of Inisherin. Paul Mescal, best known for Normal People, came fourth in the category for his role in Aftersun.

The Best Actress was Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), followed by Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers) and Kerry Condon.

Best Screenplay went to Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin, with runners-up including Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once and Charlotte Wells for Aftersun.

Claudio Miranda (Top Gun: Maverick), Ben Davis (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Hoyte van Hoytema (Nope) were the top three picks for Best Cinematography, while Best Irish Film went to An Cailín Ciúin, with runners-up including Róise and Frank and Nothing Compares.

The International Breakthrough Award went to Amber Midthunder for Prey.