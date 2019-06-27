This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 27 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin is hosting an international cycling conference and some delegates have called the city 'a brutal street battle'

The Velo-City conference is on until tomorrow.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 1:20 PM
14 minutes ago 1,233 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4699520
Delegates enter St. Anne's Park from the causeway at Clontarf Road.
Image: Dublin City Council
Delegates enter St. Anne's Park from the causeway at Clontarf Road.
Delegates enter St. Anne's Park from the causeway at Clontarf Road.
Image: Dublin City Council

INTERNATIONAL DELEGATES ATTENDING the Velo-City cycling conference in Dublin have been sharing their experiences of “dangerous” cycling conditions in the city.

The event is taking place across four days this week and is primarily being held in the Convention Centre where delegates are hearing lectures from international experts.

Other events are also taking place in different parts of the city and delegates yesterday took part in a bike ride to St. Anne’s Park in Raheny via the cycle track along Clontarf Road.

Another cycle from the Convention Centre to the Guinness Storehouse is taking place this evening along the quays.

Despite the positive sentiment at the conference, some international delegates have been sharing what they’ve said are poor impressions of Dublin’s cycling infrastructure.

Assistant professor of urban planning at Texas A&M university Tara Goddard shared a thread online about her experience of taking part in the cycle to St. Anne’s.

Saying that the didn’t like criticising a host city but felt compelled to do so, Goddard wrote:

I find it hard to believe that anyone who rides a bike designed the bike path section. And can someone explain the large amount of space that is dedicated to no users, seemingly? Not pedestrian or bikes, the large cobbled swath?If I hadn’t needed both hands on the handlebars to navigate the strange angled turns (around the car parking bays) or avoid the low (turtle?) barriers, I would have taken some video.

“Navigating that roundabout was literally one of the sketchier maneuvers I’ve had to do. Luckily a driver took pity and let us cut in front of her.”

An Austrian-based cycling advocate here for the conference also shared a number of videos and photos of bicycle infrastructure, describing the city as being like a “brutal street battle”.

Another representative from the Dutch Cycling Embassy noted that the cycle to St. Anne’s from the Convention Centre avoided most of Dublin’s city centre, something he described as a “lack of ambition of Dublin to push really for cycling”.

Speaking this morning on RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke, Janet Horner of the Dublin Cycling Campaign said delegates have “not been very impressed” by what they’ve seen in the city so far.

Horner made reference to the cycle to St. Anne’s along Clontarf Strand and said it made use of one of the only dedicated cycle routes in the city.

“So that was beautiful but to get there you have to battle your way through the Docklands and around the Point, and that’s a very hostile environment for anybody to cycle,” she said.

Horner said Ireland’s approaching to cycling has been largely about painting cycle lanes along roads used by vehicular traffic.

What we have a lot of in Ireland is paint, and the paint is indicating to say that this is where this bikes should go and often times it’s effectively in the gutter.

Despite the criticism from some, other delegates have said the bike parade went well.

In a statement today, the National Transport Authority (NTA) said that more than €21.6 million was spent on the provision for walking and cycling infrastructure in 2018.

The NTA said that said that last year saw progress on projects across the country but acknowledged that more needs to be done.

“According to Canal Cordon Count, the numbers of people cycling into Dublin city centre has almost doubled from 6,870 in 2011 to 12,227 in 2018. But we fully acknowledge that when it comes to cycling infrastructure, a lot more needs to be done, including by the NTA,” the authority said.

“Under the Climate Action Plan there is provision made for the establishment by the NTA of a Cycling Project Office, to develop a five-year strategy and implementation plan for investment in cycling infrastructure. We recently put the operation of that office out to tender, with a view to having it in place by the end of this year, so progress is being made.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie