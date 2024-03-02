Advertisement
Dublin manager Dessie Farrell with Derry boss Mickey Harte. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
NFL Division 1

Ciarán Kilkenny top-scores as Dublin dominate weakened Derry

13,267 fans watched on at Celtic Park.
49 minutes ago
Dublin 1-16

Derry 1-11

DUBLIN RAN OUT five-point winners against Derry in their Division 1 National Football League clash at Celtic Park this evening.

Ciarán Kilkenny top-scored with 0-4 as the All-Ireland champions dominated Mickey Harte’s weakened side. There is a chance that these two could make up the sides of the league final and to date, there has been a widely-documented taxing load on the Derry players.

