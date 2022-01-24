New Dublin development plan set to restrict the construction of Build to Rent apartments

Dublin City Council are aiming for 40,000 new homes to be built in the city by 2028

THE NEW DUBLIN City Development plan is set to restrict the construction of new Build to Rent (BTR) developments in the city as part of efforts to push new apartments into the city centre.

New policies within the Draft Dublin City Development Plan 2022-2028 will presume to deny planning permission for new BTR developments that are not built within the inner city or within 500 metres of a high employment area

They will also be permitted next to key public transport interchanges, like train stations, as well as in areas that are identified as Strategic Development Regeneration Areas (SDRAs).

According to the council, this is part of a new approach to housing mix and tenures within the city.

“Whilst it is recognised that typologies such as Build to Rent serve an important role in meeting housing demand and can fill a gap in tenure mix in established areas of owner-occupier housing, there is a need for greater diversity and mix in the delivery of new housing in the city,” said the council in a statement.

DCC have said that due to the population growth forecast, the city must accommodate over 40,000 new housing units before the end of 2028, and that there must be plans for a diverse and aging population.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland said that one of the council’s main concerns is “appropriate housing development”.

“Over the last number of years, the vast majority of housing developments seeking planning permission in the City comprise of build to rent developments,” said Gilliland.

This is resulting in an over-proliferation of one type of housing which tends not to be fully conducive to meeting the diverse needs of those seeking high standard, long term, secure and sustainable housing.

“The new approach will help ensure that large scale developments comprise a broader range and mix of apartment typologies with a better standard of amenity, therefore more appropriately addressing the diverse needs of those seeking housing in our city.”

According to the draft plan, large scale residential developments that have over 100 units will face a general presumption against planning permission being granted if they are 100% BTR.

The council is seeking for 40% of all large scale residential developments to be build-to-sell apartments.

DCC policies will also discourage BTR developments of less than 100 units due to a need to provide a “critical mass” of accommodation to allow for the provision of communal facilities and services.

The maximum number of one-bedroom apartments in these developments would be 50% of the total units, while studio apartments would be capped at 25%. However, specifically within the Liberties and the North Inner City, there must be a minimum of 15% three or more bedroom units, with a maximum of 30% one-bedroom and studio units.

Policies that presume against co-living developments will remain in place.

Currently, the Draft Development Plan is open to submissions from the public. The deadline for making submissions is 14 February.

Strategic Development Regeneration Areas

Under the plan, DCC will establish 17 Strategic Development Regeneration Areas (SDRA), which are sites that have been identified by the council as areas that would suit a greater intensity of development due to their good public transport connections.

According to the plan, the council aims to “create high quality, mixed-use communities with a good range of facilities and amenities such as schools, crèches, community facilities as well as employment opportunities”.

In total, DCC says that these 17 SDRAs have the capacity for the development of between 34,350 and 35,550 residential units.

The 17 SDRAs are: