Tuesday 10 August 2021
Two men charged with the alleged rape of a man in Dublin city centre

The men were arrested by gardaí in the early hours of Monday morning.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 10 Aug 2021, 3:59 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TWO MEN HAVE have appeared in court charged with the rape of a man beside the GPO in Dublin.

Dublin District Court heard that the State alleges the victim was attacked on O’Connell Street and then raped in a nearby alley way.

The men, aged 23 and 26, from eastern Europe, were charged with raping the man, who is also in his 20s, at Prince’s Street, Dublin 1, in the early hours of Monday.

The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Brian O’Shea today.

Objecting to bail, Detective Garda James Campbell cited flight risk concerns and the seriousness of the charges.

He told the court that the alleged sex attack took place 25 metres from O’Connell Street.

Detective Garda Campbell said a passing patrol car observed the alleged incident and intervened.

The detective alleged the accused pair travelled around Europe engaging in casual work and they had no ties to this jurisdiction. One of them was due to fly home to visit family on Monday but did not have a return flight confirmed, he said.

The charge is under section four of Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act, 1990, which can, on conviction, carry a life sentence.

The two accused men listened to proceedings through an interpreter.

Pleading for bail, defence solicitor Deborah Cody said her clients had the presumption of innocence and that they could face a lengthy period in custody awaiting trial in the Central Criminal Court.

Judge O’Shea said the detective garda had established grounds for refusal of bail and he remanded the pair in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on next week. Legal aid was granted.

Comments have been disabled as legal proceedings have commenced.

Tom Tuite

