Dublin judge hits out at RTÉ and 'Godlike personalities' in criticism during TV licence hearing

A DUBLIN JUDGE presiding over the capital’s TV licence prosecutions has said he was “disgusted and appalled” by the recent revelations about RTÉ.

He said defendants are “crippled with the cost of living”.

Dublin District Court has a special weekly sitting for cases brought by An Post against TV owners who have not paid their €160 annual television licence fees.

Today’s list featured 159 prosecutions, but before hearing the cases, Judge Anthony Halpin delivered a strongly-worded preamble about the ongoing controversy at the national broadcaster.

“It is a criminal offence and on conviction, it carries a fine and a record of having committed a crime. The people before this Court are accused of failing to pay the TV licence fee, and these people may feel a little hard done by when they see the way RTÉ has abused statutory funding which is annually provided to RTÉ.”

Accordingly, he said, it would be remiss of him not to make reference to the recent revelations and exposures about those who are the recipients of the licence fee.

“The revelations have rocked the very foundations of the national public broadcaster and have sent, not ripples, but seismic shock waves throughout the organisation”.

Quoting Marcellus from Shakespeare’s Hamlet, “there is something rotten in the State of Denmark”, Judge Halpin said that the epithet could appropriately apply to the “shenanigans and mischievous activities that have gone on in RTÉ over the past number of years of which we knew nothing”.

“I am appalled and disgusted that such clandestine, secretive and dubious goings-on would be the order of the day in respect of arrangements between RTÉ and the Godlike personalities who seem to be above scrutiny.”

Judge Halpin said he had watched some of the proceedings of the Dáil Committees on TV and praised the chairs and the respective members for their “sterling work”. He added that it was proof that the investigative arm of the parliamentary system functions effectively and efficiently.

“They have a difficult and gruelling task in getting to the truth. George Orwell, in both Animal Farm and 1984, was preoccupied with the way language can be manipulated as an instrument of control. The shifting positions of persons giving evidence before the committees is testament to this.”

“In Animal Farm, Squealer, the pig who was Comrade Napoleon’s propaganda machine, abuses language by whatever means necessary in twisting and distorting rhetoric so as to justify behaviour. To get the right answer, one must ask the right question, or the facts will remain concealed unless otherwise uncovered by diligent and assiduous examination.

“Our Dáil Committees have triumphantly succeeded in this regard, but there is more work to do.”

The judge continued his criticism by expressing that recent revelations had wounded the bulwark of RTE’s professional standing as a broadcaster once held in the highest of esteem.

He called for any “freeloaders” to give RTÉ “the euro equivalent of the benefit they received, to help this financially strapped semi-state body”.

He said it saddened him that peope before the court “who are crippled with the cost of living, have to swallow this unpalatable pill of the licence fee when they see that such a source of income is squandered and abused”.

“But the law is the law, and the law provides that you must have a licence if you have a TV, he said, adding, “I will afford more time to those who need it, and An Post may enter into an arrangement with you to pay by debit mandate or collect stamps so as to help with the expense of the license fee.

Concluding his remarks, he said: “Those who intend to do this, I will leave without a conviction, and those who do not turn up, I have no choice but to convict, but I will keep the fine to a minimum.” He then proceeded to deal with the day’s cases.

In typical sittings of the TV licence prosecutions, where he had to convict no-show defendants, Judge Halpin has limited all the fines to €150 plus an order for €100 toward prosecution costs and gave them three months to pay.

The law states an offender can be fined up to €1,000 or €2,000 for subsequent offences.