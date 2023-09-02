Courier remanded in custody over seizure of almost €141,000

A POLISH COURIER been remanded in custody after Gardaí charged him over a seizure of almost €141,000 in suspected crime proceeds.

Andrzej Slyk, 38, must lodge €125,000 bail to be released pending trial, a judge ruled today.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team arrested two people and seized €140,960 during a search operation at a house in Drimnagh, Dublin 12, on Thursday evening.

Garda Simon Cadam told Dublin District Court that Slyk – with an address at 41-400 Myslowice, Poland – made no reply when charged under section seven of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

Slyk is accused of possessing alleged proceeds of criminal conduct, which carries a maximum 14-year sentence on conviction.

Objecting to bail, Cadam alleged Slyk was “caught red-handed” on a couch in the house. He alleged the accused had a backpack holding a Dunnes Stores bag containing the money after travelling to Ireland in his van earlier that day.

He said the accused told Gardaí he found the bag in a bin on a ferry to Ireland and was handed a delivery near a hotel with information about where to bring it but no details about the sender.

Advertisement

Cadam feared he would evade justice if granted bail and did not account properly for the money which is believed to be from “criminal conduct”.

He said Slyk gave a vague story and did not know who he collected it from or where it was going.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Wayne Kenny, the Garda accepted that the accused was a self-employed courier with clients in Ireland.

He agreed that an analysis of phones had to be carried out.

He had driven over in his van using his identity card, and the defence told the court his passport had expired and was in his vehicle, which has been seized.

Kenny argued that his client had ties to the State and would abide by conditions.

Judge Quirke ordered a cash lodgement and confirmation from Polish authorities of his address before bail can be taken up.

Slyk listened to the proceedings with the assistance of a translator. Legal aid was granted to the accused, who will face his next hearing on September 8 at Cloverhill District Court.

Gardaí released a woman, in her 40s, without charge and will prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions while investigations continue.