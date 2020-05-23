Gardaí launch investigation after two men die in Dublin house fire

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after two men died in a house fire in Dublin.

At around 1.45pm, gardaí and fire services were called to a house fire in the Slievebloom Park area of Drimnagh.

The fire was brought under control by Dublin Fire Brigade and the bodies of two men, thought to be aged in their late 60s and early 70s, were discovered inside.

Investigating gardaí have preserved the scene as they work towards establishing the cause of the fire. The bodies of both men will be removed to the Dublin City Mortuary, Whitehall where post-mortem examinations will be conducted by the State Pathologist tomorrow.

A garda spokesman said: “Results of the post-mortems and a technical examination of the scene will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Sundrive Road Garda Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sundrive Road Station on 01-666 6600 of the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”