Wednesday 23 August 2023
Sam Boal
# Dublin Crime Response Team
Man and woman arrested as Gardaí seize €810,000 worth of drugs in West Dublin
Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team seized 8kg of cocaine and 4kg of MDMA.
2.9k
1
40 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 50s and a woman in her 40s have been arrested in West Dublin following the seizure of €810,000 worth of drugs. 

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team, alongside local Gardaí, seized 8kg of cocaine valued at €560,000 and 4kg of MDMA valued at €250,000.

The drugs are now being analysed by Forensic Science Ireland. 

The man and woman who were arrested are being detained at Garda Stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region. 

Investigations into the matter are ongoing. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
