Man and woman arrested as Gardaí seize €810,000 worth of drugs in West Dublin

A MAN IN his 50s and a woman in her 40s have been arrested in West Dublin following the seizure of €810,000 worth of drugs.

Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team, alongside local Gardaí, seized 8kg of cocaine valued at €560,000 and 4kg of MDMA valued at €250,000.

Advertisement

The drugs are now being analysed by Forensic Science Ireland.

The man and woman who were arrested are being detained at Garda Stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.