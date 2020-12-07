Man (20s) due in court over €53,000 drug seizure in Dublin

A MAN IN his 20s is due to appear in court over the seizure of an estimated €53,000 worth of drugs in Dublin last week.

The suspect was arrested after diazepam pills valued at €47,000 and cannabis worth €6,000 were seized at a property in Ringsend on Friday.

He is expected to appear before Dublin District Court at around 10.30am this morning.

A woman in her 20s who was arrested during the same operation was released without charge. A garda spokesperson said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

