Man (20s) due in court over €53,000 drug seizure in Dublin

A MAN IN his 20s is due to appear in court over the seizure of an estimated €53,000 worth of drugs in Dublin last week.
The suspect was arrested after diazepam pills valued at €47,000 and cannabis worth €6,000 were seized at a property in Ringsend on Friday.
He is expected to appear before Dublin District Court at around 10.30am this morning.
A woman in her 20s who was arrested during the same operation was released without charge. A garda spokesperson said a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Comments have been closed for legal reasons.
