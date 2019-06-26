Dozens of teenagers across west Dublin storing drug packages on behalf of smuggler

CHILDREN AS YOUNG as 14 are being used by a drug smuggler to store drugs purchased online with cryptocurrency, sources have told TheJournal.ie.

Investigations into the supply chains of drugs across the west Dublin area are continuing in the wake of the arrest of a teenager in connection with ecstasy tablets worth more than half a million euro.

Earlier this week gardaí discovered €600k worth of ecstasy tablets at a major postal centre. From there they allowed the drugs to be moved to their final destination in Lucan where they then raided a house, seized the drugs and arrested a 17-year-old.

Detectives believe that the youngster was being used by a man who has been supplying areas of west Dublin with party drugs like MDMA, cocaine and ketamine for a number of years.

While the 17-year-old was released and a file sent to the DPP, officers have now been tasked with gathering additional evidence on the man they believe is behind the criminal enterprise.

A significant number of young people in the Clondalkin and Lucan area are suspected of holding parcels containing the drugs. These are then picked up by local dealers who give the the teenagers a fee for holding the products.

Gardaí believe that there are dozens of young people across Lucan, Clondalkin and Ballyfermot who are holding drugs for the scheme’s mastermind. Detectives believe he is choosing this method of storing the drugs in order to reduce his exposure to legal risk.

Drugs units based in the west of the capital are liaising on this investigation with national units such as the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Often, the drugs arrive into the An Post mail centre at Portlaoise – one of the nation’s busiest centres where a significant amount of international packages are initially delivered. On many occasions, large amounts of narcotics have been seized at this location.

Two weeks ago, officers assisted by a detector dog seized approximately 4.7kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €94,000 following a search arising from routine profiling at Portlaoise Mail Centre.

These drugs were all destined for Dublin.

On 1 April, Revenue officers at the same centre seized illegal drugs worth an estimated street value of €83,050. The 10.1kg of khat and 3.9kg of herbal cannabis were found.

While Revenue officers regularly seize significant quantities of drugs, enough packages make it through to make the supply chain worthwhile for criminals.

A Garda spokesperson said their investigations into the Lucan seizure are ongoing.