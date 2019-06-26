This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 26 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dozens of teenagers across west Dublin storing drug packages on behalf of smuggler

On Tuesday morning, gardaí seized €600k worth of ecstasy tablets.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 9:30 PM
53 minutes ago 6,272 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4698588
A file photo of a drugs seizure at Portlaoise Mail Centre earlier this year.
Image: Revenue
A file photo of a drugs seizure at Portlaoise Mail Centre earlier this year.
A file photo of a drugs seizure at Portlaoise Mail Centre earlier this year.
Image: Revenue

CHILDREN AS YOUNG as 14 are being used by a drug smuggler to store drugs purchased online with cryptocurrency, sources have told TheJournal.ie. 

Investigations into the supply chains of drugs across the west Dublin area are continuing in the wake of the arrest of a teenager in connection with ecstasy tablets worth more than half a million euro. 

Earlier this week gardaí discovered €600k worth of ecstasy tablets at a major postal centre. From there they allowed the drugs to be moved to their final destination in Lucan where they then raided a house, seized the drugs and arrested a 17-year-old. 

Detectives believe that the youngster was being used by a man who has been supplying areas of west Dublin with party drugs like MDMA, cocaine and ketamine for a number of years. 

While the 17-year-old was released and a file sent to the DPP, officers have now been tasked with gathering additional evidence on the man they believe is behind the criminal enterprise.  

A significant number of young people in the Clondalkin and Lucan area are suspected of holding parcels containing the drugs. These are then picked up by local dealers who give the the teenagers a fee for holding the products. 

Gardaí believe that there are dozens of young people across Lucan, Clondalkin and Ballyfermot who are holding drugs for the scheme’s mastermind. Detectives believe he is choosing this method of storing the drugs in order to reduce his exposure to legal risk.

Drugs units based in the west of the capital are liaising on this investigation with national units such as the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Often, the drugs arrive into the An Post mail centre at Portlaoise – one of the nation’s busiest centres where a significant amount of international packages are initially delivered. On many occasions, large amounts of narcotics have been seized at this location. 

Two weeks ago, officers assisted by a detector dog seized approximately 4.7kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €94,000 following a search arising from routine profiling at Portlaoise Mail Centre.

These drugs were all destined for Dublin.

On 1 April, Revenue officers at the same centre seized illegal drugs worth an estimated street value of €83,050. The 10.1kg of khat and 3.9kg of herbal cannabis were found.

While Revenue officers regularly seize significant quantities of drugs, enough packages make it through to make the supply chain worthwhile for criminals. 

A Garda spokesperson said their investigations into the Lucan seizure are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie