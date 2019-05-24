Gardaí seize MDMA, cocaine and cannabis in Dublin searches

Drugs found in yesterday's search in the Pearse Street area.

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized MDMA, cocaine and cannabis worth about €63,000 following separate searches in the city.

The first operation was carried out yesterday in the south inner-city when a number of flats in the Pearse Street area were searched by officers from the Garda Drugs Unit.

Three men were arrested and gardaí seized quantities of both cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value in excess of €30,000.

The men were detained in Pearse Street Garda Station before being charged.

Today, gardaí searched a premises in the Dollymount area following an intelligence-led operation.

The operation was carried out by the Clontarf Drugs Unit, the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and was also supported by Revenue Customs Service.

MDMA recovered during the search in Dollymount. Source: An Garda Síochána

During the search, gardaí recovered 560g of MDMA with an estimated street value of €33,000.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and was taken to Raheny Garda Station where he can be detained for an initial period of 24 hours.