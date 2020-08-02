This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 2 August, 2020
Major Dublin drugs seizure recovers €441,000 of cocaine and cannabis

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, have been arrested.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 2 Aug 2020, 8:10 PM
1 hour ago 8,550 Views 16 Comments
The drugs and valuables seized by gardai.
Image: Garda Press Office
The drugs and valuables seized by gardai.
The drugs and valuables seized by gardai.
Image: Garda Press Office

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested following a major drugs seizure valued at €441,000 in Dublin. 

Gardaí say they searched a house in a residential estate in Clonsilla, Dublin 15 yesterday and found cocaine with an estimated value of €171,000 and cannabis herb with an estimated value of €270,000.. 

The drugs have been sent for analysis, with gardaí adding that €19,140 in cash, two Rolex watches and various drug paraphernalia were also recovered. 

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station where they are still being detained. 

The seizure was made as part of Operation Tara with Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy saying it was carried out by a new unit.

“This is an excellent detection by the newly-formed Divisional Drugs Unit, and has disrupted the supply of cocaine and cannabis herb in the Blanchardstown area,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

