Cocaine, cannabis and fake gun seized in Dublin during garda operation targeting street dealers

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after gardaí carried out a raid on a premises in the Hardwicke Street area of Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí seized quantities of cocaine and cannabis worth over €40k along with a sum of cash and a fake gun during what they described as “a planned intelligence-led operation in the Hardwick Street area of Dublin City Centre”.

The operation, led by officers from the District Community Action Team based at Mountjoy Station, is part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs specifically targeting those involved in street level dealing in the north inner city area.

Officers said that seven flats were searched under warrant. During the searches cannabis herb with an estimated street value in excess of €40k was seized along with €3k worth of cocaine, €4,500 in cash, an imitation handgun and pepper-spray were also seized.

A spokesman said: “Three men in their 20s were arrested and are currently detained for questioning at Mountjoy Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“The operation commenced at 4pm and involved Gardaí from the District Community Action Team based at Mountjoy Station assisted by Emergency Response, Armed Support and local Roads Policing Units.”