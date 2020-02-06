This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 6 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cocaine, cannabis and fake gun seized in Dublin during garda operation targeting street dealers

Gardaí seized quantities of cocaine and cannabis worth over €40k.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 8:35 PM
28 minutes ago 2,396 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4996052
The drugs which were seized.
Image: Garda
The drugs which were seized.
The drugs which were seized.
Image: Garda

THREE MEN HAVE been arrested after gardaí carried out a raid on a premises in the Hardwicke Street area of Dublin this afternoon. 

Gardaí seized quantities of cocaine and cannabis worth over €40k along with a sum of cash and a fake gun during what they described as “a planned intelligence-led operation in the Hardwick Street area of Dublin City Centre”.

The operation, led by officers from the District Community Action Team based at Mountjoy Station, is part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs specifically targeting those involved in street level dealing in the north inner city area.

Officers said that seven flats were searched under warrant. During the searches cannabis herb with an estimated street value in excess of €40k was seized along with €3k worth of cocaine, €4,500 in cash, an imitation handgun  and pepper-spray were also seized.

A spokesman said: “Three men in their 20s were arrested and are currently detained for questioning at Mountjoy Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“The operation commenced at 4pm and involved Gardaí from the District Community Action Team based at Mountjoy Station assisted by Emergency Response, Armed Support and local Roads Policing Units.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie