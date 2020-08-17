This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 17 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Housing Minister requests investigation into contentious Phibsborough eviction

The gardaí have already requested an “urgent” report into “lessons learned” following the eviction.

By Lauren Boland Monday 17 Aug 2020, 10:21 PM
1 hour ago 6,883 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5178478
Protesters march in Dublin against the housing crisis on 15 August.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Protesters march in Dublin against the housing crisis on 15 August.
Protesters march in Dublin against the housing crisis on 15 August.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE MINISTER FOR Housing has called on the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) to investigate an eviction of nine tenants from a property in Dublin last week that raised concerns after footage of the incident was shared on social media.

Minister Darragh O’Brien wrote to the RTB today to ask it to launch an investigation into the treatment of the evicted tenants, who were evicted from their home in Phibsborough last Wednesday.

O’Brien said that he “wrote to the RTB to ask that they begin an investigation into the incident and report to me without delay”.

The tenants were evicted suddenly by security staff who moved the tenants’ belongings out of the property.

“I am deeply concerned about the treatment of the tenants and want to see this case prioritised by the RTB,” the minister said.

“All tenants need to be treated fairly, respectfully and within the confines of protections provided in the Residential Tenancies Act,” he said.

Footage of the eviction showed at least three gardaí at the scene.

In a video shared on social media, a garda says that it’s “not my responsibility if you’re homeless” to one of the evicted tenants.

A tenant was told that the security firm had given documentation to the gardaí and that the tenants had “no right anymore to be here”.

In his letter to the RTB, O’Brien asked that the board consider “an own violation investigation under RTB Part 7A of the Residential Tenancies Act” and to “prioritise any dispute that may be brought to you by the affected tenants in relation to this termination”.

He wrote that he would consider the RTB’s report “swiftly” and implement any relevant recommendations made that would protect tenants.

It is understood that the tenants who were evicted have since regained access to the property.

The building has been involved in a legal dispute and was sold two months ago from a property fund to another entity.

Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey has already requested an “urgent” report into the lessons learned by gardaí following the incident.

Twomey said that An Garda Síochána is a “learning” organisation.

“If, where An Garda Síochána can learn from this experience, we will do so to ensure that we continue to provide the best policing service going forward based on our tradition of policing by consent,” he said.

An outside Superintendent has been appointed to examine the circumstances of the incident.

On Saturday, protesters marched from Custom House Quay down O’Connell Street against the eviction and the government’s wider approach to the housing and homelessness crisis.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie