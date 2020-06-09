This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 9 June, 2020
Dublin ranked as one of the most expensive places to live in Europe

A new cost of living survey has placed Dublin 46th in the world.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 8:29 AM
19 minutes ago 3,066 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5118042
Dublin has been ranked as one of the most expensive cities in Europe.
Image: Shutterstock/4H4 Photography
Dublin has been ranked as one of the most expensive cities in Europe.
Image: Shutterstock/4H4 Photography

DUBLIN HAS BEEN ranked as one of the most expensive places to live in Europe, according to a new survey. 

The survey of over 200 cities, carried out by Mercer – which publishes a yearly guide to the cost of living in cities – ranked Dublin 46th, making it the most expensive city in the eurozone. 

The cost of renting was named as one of the reasons for Dublin’s high cost of living. 

“As with recent years, one of the major factors influencing Dublin’s ranking is the cost of rental accommodation. Rental accommodation is often the biggest cost for companies when placing an employee on assignment,” said Noel O’Connor, a senior career consultant at Mercer Ireland.

The Covid-19 pandemic has added considerable uncertainty to the global economy, making the cost of living more expensive in some places. 

Hong Kong was the most expensive city in the world, the survey found. 

In Europe, Dublin was deemed to have a higher cost of living than Milan, Paris, Amsterdam and Frankfurt. 

Zurich was named the most expensive European city, followed by Bern and Geneva. London was ranked 19th in terms of how expensive the cost-of-living is.

“As Brexit progresses, organisations with EU headquarters in the UK may need to look for alternative EU locations, and Dublin is likely to be on the shortlist of preferred options,” O’Connor said. 

The least expensive cities are Tunis, Windhoek, Tashkent and Bishkek. 

New York is used as the base city for all comparisons of the cost of living for expatriates. The survey included a total of 400 cities, with 209 places ranked.  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

