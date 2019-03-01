'A dream come true for us': Dublin family collect €175.4 million EuroMillions jackpot prize

Les Reilly kisses his niece Carly Reilly outside Reilly's Daybreak in Naul, Co Dublin, as they celebrate selling the EuroMillions €175 million winning lotto ticket.

THE LARGE NORTH Dublin family who won the €175 million EuroMillions jackpot have claimed their prize, the National Lottery has confirmed.

The family syndicate, who decided to keep their prize collection private, were presented with their winning cheque by National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, in the National Lottery offices yesterday.

The winners from the Naul in north Dublin described themselves as a “very close family” and pledged to split the win between different members.

‘Life-changing’

Family spokesperson, Gerry Brown, said the family are now looking forward to getting on with their lives after what has been an exciting week.

This is life-changing for all of the family and we are absolutely thrilled. We have spent the last week getting independent legal and financial advice, and our win is slowly sinking in. We are a very close family and this is a dream come true for us. We want this win to change our lives in a positive way.

The winning ticket was sold at Reilly’s Daybreak in Naul, Co Dublin.

The €175.4 million Euromillions jackpot is the biggest winning prize in the history of the Irish National Lottery.

The last highest winning Irish Euromillions winner was Limerick Dolores McNamara, who picked up €115 million in the jackpot in 2005.

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, congratulated the family on the biggest Lottery jackpot ever won in Ireland.