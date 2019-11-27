Road closures remain in place for Dublin city centre due to ongoing farmers' protest

A TRACTOR DEMONSTRATION from protesting farmers is still ongoing this morning in Dublin, leaving a number of roads still closed in the south of the city centre.

The affected areas include St Stephen’s Green, Stephen’s Green east and north along with Kildare Street and Dawson Street, AA Roadwatch said.

Earlsfort Terrace is also closed, along with Leeson Street outbound, but traffic can currently use St Stephen’s Green south to travel from Leeson Street to Cuffe Street.

The stretch of Kevin Street/Cuffe Street is closed to traffic heading towards Stephen’s Green.

Closures in place sth city centre, St Stephen’s Green. Stephen’s Green East and North, Kildare St and Dawson St. Earlsfort Terrace has one lane open to traffic. Leeson St outbound closed. Kevin St/Cuffe St closed heading towards Stephen’s Green. Merrion Square Sth & East closed — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) November 27, 2019 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

Merrion Square south and east, along with Merrion St Upper are also closed.

Gardaí said last night that diversions would be in place to facilitate the flow of traffic.

Farmers from around Ireland travelled to the protest at Merrion Square in tractors and 4x4s yesterday afternoon, which led to gridlock in the city as streets were blocked off.

The independent group are demanding a meeting with Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to discuss their concerns around cattle prices and other farming issues.