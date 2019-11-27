This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Road closures remain in place for Dublin city centre due to ongoing farmers' protest

Traffic disruption is expected due to the ongoing protest.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 7:01 AM
11 minutes ago 1,128 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4907744
Image: © Joanne Allen
Image: © Joanne Allen

A TRACTOR DEMONSTRATION from protesting farmers is still ongoing this morning in Dublin, leaving a number of roads still closed in the south of the city centre.

The affected areas include St Stephen’s Green, Stephen’s Green east and north along with Kildare Street and Dawson Street, AA Roadwatch said

Earlsfort Terrace is also closed, along with Leeson Street outbound, but traffic can currently use St Stephen’s Green south to travel from Leeson Street to Cuffe Street.

The stretch of Kevin Street/Cuffe Street is closed to traffic heading towards Stephen’s Green.

Merrion Square south and east, along with Merrion St Upper are also closed.

Gardaí said last night that diversions would be in place to facilitate the flow of traffic.

Farmers from around Ireland travelled to the protest at Merrion Square in tractors and 4x4s yesterday afternoon, which led to gridlock in the city as streets were blocked off.

The independent group are demanding a meeting with Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to discuss their concerns around cattle prices and other farming issues.

