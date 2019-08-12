Firefighters come under attack whilst extinguishing bonfire in Dublin this evening

A CREW FROM Dublin Fire Brigade came under attack this evening while extinguishing a blaze in the north of the city.
The incident occurred while firefighters were attending a scene of a bonfire in the O’Devaney Gardens area off the North Circular Road.
A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade told TheJournal.ie: “Whilst extinguishing the fire the crew were attacked by stones thrown by children.
Fortunately, no crew members were injured, and there was no damage to the fire appliance. The crew made an immediate retreat.
It follows another incident last night where windows were smashed at Swords Fire Station.
Both incidents were reported to gardaí with the fire brigade adding “attacks are not tolerated”.
The spokesperson said: “We know incidents like this are isolated and not a reflection on the wider community.
We ask parents, teachers and community groups on the annual run up to Halloween to explain to younger people how attacks on emergency services are senseless and put the wider community at risk if crews have to be taken off the run to repair appliances, or when injured firefighters/paramedics are being treated in hospital.
