Firefighters come under attack whilst extinguishing bonfire in Dublin this evening

Firefighters from Phibsborough came under attack whilst extinguishing a fire off the North Circular Road this evening. Fortunately, no injuries to the crew. This follows a window smashing incident at our Swords station last night. Attacks are not tolerated and reported to Gardaí. pic.twitter.com/Pr2TqYbf6M — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) August 12, 2019 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade /Twitter

A CREW FROM Dublin Fire Brigade came under attack this evening while extinguishing a blaze in the north of the city.

The incident occurred while firefighters were attending a scene of a bonfire in the O’Devaney Gardens area off the North Circular Road.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade told TheJournal.ie: “Whilst extinguishing the fire the crew were attacked by stones thrown by children.

Fortunately, no crew members were injured, and there was no damage to the fire appliance. The crew made an immediate retreat.

It follows another incident last night where windows were smashed at Swords Fire Station.

Both incidents were reported to gardaí with the fire brigade adding “attacks are not tolerated”.

The spokesperson said: “We know incidents like this are isolated and not a reflection on the wider community.