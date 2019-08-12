This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Firefighters come under attack whilst extinguishing bonfire in Dublin this evening

Youths threw stones at fire crews in the O’Devaney Gardens area, and the incident has been reported to the gardaí.

By Sean Murray Monday 12 Aug 2019, 10:46 PM
1 hour ago 11,719 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4763237

A CREW FROM Dublin Fire Brigade came under attack this evening while extinguishing a blaze in the north of the city.

The incident occurred while firefighters were attending a scene of a bonfire in the O’Devaney Gardens area off the North Circular Road.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade told TheJournal.ie: “Whilst extinguishing the fire the crew were attacked by stones thrown by children.

Fortunately, no crew members were injured, and there was no damage to the fire appliance. The crew made an immediate retreat.

It follows another incident last night where windows were smashed at Swords Fire Station. 

Both incidents were reported to gardaí with the fire brigade adding “attacks are not tolerated”. 

The spokesperson said: “We know incidents like this are isolated and not a reflection on the wider community.

We ask parents, teachers and community groups on the annual run up to Halloween to explain to younger people how attacks on emergency services are senseless and put the wider community at risk if crews have to be taken off the run to repair appliances, or when injured firefighters/paramedics are being treated in hospital.

