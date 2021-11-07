#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 7 November 2021
Fire fighters treat seven people for smoke inhalation in Dublin city centre blaze

Dublin City Fire Brigade said the fire is now under control.

By Niall O'Connor Sunday 7 Nov 2021, 5:03 PM
The scene of the fire on Georges Street, Dublin.
Image: Amy Mulvaney
The scene of the fire on Georges Street, Dublin.
The scene of the fire on Georges Street, Dublin.
Image: Amy Mulvaney

FIREFIGHTERS AND PARAMEDICS have treated seven people for smoke inhalation following a building fire  in Dublin city centre during an apartment fire.

Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB), gardaí and ambulance personnel went to the scene at South Great Georges Street a short time before 4pm today.

DFB has said the blaze broke out in an apartment and seven people were treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire is under control but road closures remain in the area. 

A garda spokesperson said: “We understand DFB are dealing with a domestic fire at an apartment, local Gardaí are assisting with traffic management.”

Dublin City Council said that road closures were in place on “South Great Georges; Road closure in place between Stephens St Lwr and Fade St as emergency services attend incident. Use alternative route”.

With additional reporting from Amy Mulvaney.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

