Dublin firefighter in Boston for St Patrick's weekend charged with rape

A MEMBER OF Dublin Fire Brigade has been charged with raping a woman in Boston while visiting the city ahead of St Patrick’s celebrations.

Terrence Crosbie (37) has appeared in a US court accused of the offence and has been ordered to surrender his passport ahead of a court hearing next month.

According to a statement from the Suffolk District Attorney’s office, it’s alleged he sexually assaulted a 28-year-old woman in the early hours of Friday morning last.

Police stopped a plane carrying Crosbie as it sat the Logan Airport tarmac after he attempted to leave Boston “days before his scheduled departure date”, according to the district attorney’s office.

Crosbie was part of a delegation representing Dublin Fire Brigade for the St Patrick’s Day weekend in Boston.

Dublin Fire Brigade has told The Journal that the officer was “immediately” placed on leave following the court allegations and it has commenced its own internal investigation.

A spokesperson for the fire brigade said its Chief Fire Officer was made aware that the Boston Police Department has begun a “criminal investigation into an alleged serious case” involving one of its members.

“We cannot comment on the specific circumstances but we would reiterate the high standards that we expect from all who represent our organisation at any event,” the spokesperson said.

“As a result we are conducting an internal investigation and establishing the facts in collaboration with the appropriate authorities and the organisers of the delegation. As this is a criminal investigation we will not be making any further comment at this time.”

State prosecutors in Suffolk said in a statement that Boston police interviewed the alleged victim at Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday morning.

She alleged she had been sexually assaulted by Crosbie at a hotel, Omni Parker House, earlier that morning.

Assistant District Attorney (DA) for Suffolk Erin Murphy said detectives have secured video surveillance from the hotel and from The Black Rose, a bar and restaurant in Boston, where both Crosbie and the victim were on Thursday evening.

Crosbie had flown to Boston from Ireland earlier that day with other members of the brigade.

The Assistant DA Murphy has claimed that Crosbie was scheduled to leave Boston on Tuesday but, after being interviewed by police on Saturday about the allegations, he “booked a flight for 10:10 p.m. that night, days before his scheduled departure date”.

She added: “At the airport, Crosbie boarded an even earlier flight, departing at around 7 p.m. State police stopped the plane on the Logan tarmac and removed Crosbie.”

At Boston Municipal Court yesterday, Crosbie was charged with one count of rape and held on $100,000 bail.

“All charged individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” the DA’s office said.

Crosbie was also ordered not to leave Massachusetts and to surrender his passport. He will return to court on 16 April.