#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Wednesday 7 July 2021
Advertisement

Person taken to hospital after car collides with house in Dublin 7

Two fire engines responded to the collision in north Dublin this morning.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 7 Jul 2021, 3:26 PM
48 minutes ago 10,563 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5488330
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade

TWO FIRE ENGINES attended to a collision in north Dublin this morning after a car hit through the wall of a house.

One person has been brought to hospital following the incident off the North Circular Road in Dublin 7.

A car collided with the wall of a house, breaking through and moving partially inside the building.

Two fire engines, including an emergency tender that carries special equipment for rescues, and an ambulance attended the scene around 8.30am.

Dublin Fire Brigade said that the property was stabilised and that the area was made safe.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In a statement to The Journal, Dublin City Council said that “three units were mobilised including an emergency tender and ambulance from Phibsborough fire station”.

“A vehicle had hit the wall of a house and the property was made safe by firefighters,” it said.

“One person was removed to hospital and the dangerous buildings section of Dublin City Council also attended the scene.”

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie