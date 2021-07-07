Person taken to hospital after car collides with house in Dublin 7

TWO FIRE ENGINES attended to a collision in north Dublin this morning after a car hit through the wall of a house.

One person has been brought to hospital following the incident off the North Circular Road in Dublin 7.

A car collided with the wall of a house, breaking through and moving partially inside the building.

Two fire engines, including an emergency tender that carries special equipment for rescues, and an ambulance attended the scene around 8.30am.

Dublin Fire Brigade said that the property was stabilised and that the area was made safe.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Firefighter/Advanced Paramedics from Phibsborough fire station were called to a road traffic collision this morning.



Two fire engines including an emergency tender and one ambulance attended the incident. The property was stabilised and the scene made safe.#Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/Q9ItUOoXau — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 7, 2021 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade /Twitter

In a statement to The Journal, Dublin City Council said that “three units were mobilised including an emergency tender and ambulance from Phibsborough fire station”.

“A vehicle had hit the wall of a house and the property was made safe by firefighters,” it said.

“One person was removed to hospital and the dangerous buildings section of Dublin City Council also attended the scene.”