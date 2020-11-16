#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin Fire Brigade evacuates buildings as it battles large fire at industrial estate

Eight units are currently attending the fire in the Cookstown area.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 16 Nov 2020, 10:13 PM
https://jrnl.ie/5269285
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade
Image: Dublin Fire Brigade

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE has issued a smoke warning to locals in the south of the city as units battle a blaze in an industrial estate in Tallaght.

Eight units are currently attending a warehouse fire in the Cookstown area this evening, including two large aerial appliances.

A number of nearby buildings have also been evacuated.

And the fire service warned nearby residents about the potential impact of the blaze, particularly in light of current weather conditions.

“Winds are carrying the smoke a significant distance. Visibility is affected on the M50. Please close doors and windows if you can smell the smoke as a precaution,” a post on Twitter said.

“Stay away from the area as emergency vehicles arrive and depart.”

