Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 1 November 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Firefighters extinguishing a car fire in Tallaght yesterday evening
Halloween
Dublin Fire Brigade received one call every 70 seconds on Halloween night
In one instance, firefighters from Tallaght were called out to extinguish a car on fire.
5.2k
7
1 hour ago

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE received one emergency call every 70 second last night on Halloween.

Last night, the fire service received 244 calls reporting fire-related incidents, Dublin Fire Brigade assistant chief fire officer Greg O’Dwyer told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the fire service said it experienced a high volume of calls last night, with approximately “one emergency call every 70 seconds”. 

There was 385 ambulance calls last night, with just two of those relating to firework injuries, according to O’Dwyer. 

Dublin Fire Brigade posted on X about one case of a bonfire with “thick noxious smoke” in north Dublin yesterday evening. 

It warned people affected by smoke to “close all windows and call 999/112 for help”. 

In another instance, firefighters from Tallaght were called out to extinguish a car on fire. 

The car was blocking the entrance to a nearby estate and access was limited, the Dublin Fire Brigade said. 

Calls were also received in relation to grass alight near Portmarnock. 

O’Dwyer said that events organised by local authorities and community organisations are “without a doubt the single biggest factor” in a decrease of adhoc bonfires. 

“I know the weather played its part last night also, but the single biggest factor is all of these organised events that the local authorities are running and the local community groups coming together as well,” he saiid. 

“There’s a lot of entertainment and lots of activity, food and some have organised fireworks as well,” he said. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     