Dublin Fire Brigade received one call every 70 seconds on Halloween night

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE received one emergency call every 70 second last night on Halloween.
Last night, the fire service received 244 calls reporting fire-related incidents, Dublin Fire Brigade assistant chief fire officer Greg O’Dwyer told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, the fire service said it experienced a high volume of calls last night, with approximately “one emergency call every 70 seconds”.
There was 385 ambulance calls last night, with just two of those relating to firework injuries, according to O’Dwyer.
Dublin Fire Brigade posted on X about one case of a bonfire with “thick noxious smoke” in north Dublin yesterday evening.
It warned people affected by smoke to “close all windows and call 999/112 for help”.
Bonfire with thick noxious smoke this evening in North Dublin.— Dublin Fire Boogade 👻 (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2023
💨 If you are affected by smoke, close all windows and call 999/112 for help#SafeAtSamhain pic.twitter.com/hBBaOUr64E
In another instance, firefighters from Tallaght were called out to extinguish a car on fire.
The car was blocking the entrance to a nearby estate and access was limited, the Dublin Fire Brigade said.
Calls were also received in relation to grass alight near Portmarnock.
Firefighters from Tallaght extinguishing a car fire this evening— Dublin Fire Boogade 👻 (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2023
The car was blocking the entrance to a nearby estate and access was limited pic.twitter.com/ircJktX7em
O’Dwyer said that events organised by local authorities and community organisations are “without a doubt the single biggest factor” in a decrease of adhoc bonfires.
“I know the weather played its part last night also, but the single biggest factor is all of these organised events that the local authorities are running and the local community groups coming together as well,” he saiid.
“There’s a lot of entertainment and lots of activity, food and some have organised fireworks as well,” he said.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site