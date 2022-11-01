Dublin Fire Brigade received almost 170 calls about Halloween-related fires yesterday

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE received 234 calls on Halloween yesterday.

From midnight on 31 October to midnight last night, the fire service received calls reporting 234 fire-related incidents. Of these, 169 were fires related to Halloween.

In one case yesterday evening, firefighters responded to a car on fire in Finglas. Fireworks were being used in the area at the time, making for a hazardous environment, the fire service said.

Firefighters responding to a car on fire in Finglas this evening. Fireworks were being used in the area at the time making for a hazardous environment. pic.twitter.com/gadd1QkuHH — Dublin Fire Boogade 👻🎃 (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2022

Elsewhere, firefighters rescued one person from a house fire in Ballymun. Two other house fires in Cabra and Clondalkin were dealt with by Dublin Fire Brigade crews.

Calls were also received in relation to localised flooding in Raheny and Glenageary.

Dublin City Council said heavy rain in conjunction with an intensive bonfire stockpile collection campaign by the four Dublin local authorities all helped with the number of fire calls last night.

Heavy rain falling as Phibsborough firefighters attend a house fire in Cabra. One person has been treated for smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/omrFmPxbbb — Dublin Fire Boogade 👻🎃 (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2022

The Council added that there was limited anti-social behaviour towards firefighters and paramedics last night, with no injuries reported.

“We appreciate the community-minded approach people took towards their celebrations and those that took heed of our safety advice issued in the weeks leading up to Halloween,” the Council said.