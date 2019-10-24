Man rescued from River Liffey this morning

A MAN HAS been rescued from the River Liffey in Dublin this morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade rescue swimmers saved one person from the Liffey at Inns Quay this morning.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that the incident occurred at 7am this morning and that a man had been taken from the river following a 999 call.

Firefighters from Phibsborough and the Tara Street stations attended the incident this morning.

Inns Quay is near the Four Courts area of the city.

There have been no reports of traffic being impacted by the incident.