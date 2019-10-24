This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man rescued from River Liffey this morning

Dublin Fire Brigade rescued the man at 7am this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Thursday 24 Oct 2019, 8:41 AM
53 minutes ago 6,584 Views 6 Comments
A MAN HAS been rescued from the River Liffey in Dublin this morning. 

Dublin Fire Brigade rescue swimmers saved one person from the Liffey at Inns Quay this morning. 

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that the incident occurred at 7am this morning and that a man had been taken from the river following a 999 call. 

Firefighters from Phibsborough and the Tara Street stations attended the incident this morning. 

Inns Quay is near the Four Courts area of the city. 

There have been no reports of traffic being impacted by the incident. 

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

