Fire fighters called to blaze at Dublin school

FIRE FIGHTERS ARE responding to a fire at a school in Dublin this morning.

Dublin Fire Brigade was called to Scoil Chaitriona GNS, which is just off the Malahide Road in Coolock, just after 6am this morning.

Six fire engines, led by a senior fire officer, are currently at the scene.

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade told TheJournal.ie that specialist equipment was also being used to tackle the blaze.

We currently have a number of units at a building fire off the Malahide Road near Mask Avenue, a tanker has been requested to supplement the water supply. Traffic restrictions in immediate vicinity

There have been no reports of any injuries so far. One person was taken to hospital as a precaution as a result of smoke inhalation.

Dublin Fire Brigade is advising local residents to remain indoors and to keep their windows closed. On Twitter, the fire brigade said that they were “making good progress”.

On Twitter, Senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said that he hoped “no major damage caused”.